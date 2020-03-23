Dandy Dungeon: Legend of Brave Yamada Free Sequel Update Releases April 2 - News

Onion Games announced it will release the free sequel update to Dandy Dungeon: Legend of Brave Yamada, which is called Dandy Dungeon II: The Phantom Bride, on April 2. The original game will be available for a 30 percent discount on April 2.

Dandy Dungeon: Legend of Brave Yamada is available now for the Nintendo Switch and Windows PC via Steam.

Here is an overview of the original game:

Yamada-kun (Age 36) is a programmer at a major game publisher. He hates his job. Alone in his apartment, deep into the night, he toils to create a game of his own: it's an RPG, and he is the hero, Brave Yamada!



One day, he falls in love at first sight with his new neighbor Maria-chan. In an effort to nurture these feelings, he adds Princess Maria into his game!



Will Yamada-kun and Maria-chan find love?

Is destiny pre-programmed, or randomly generated? Is love a bug or a feature?

Find out in this unique RPG from Onion Games!



To clear a floor of a dungeon, use your controller or your mouse and keyboard to draw a path and guide the Hero from the entrance to the exit. Use healing items and attack or defense spells with proper timing to keep the Hero alive and fighting! Clear all floors of a dungeon to score rare treasure! Clear all floors with a perfect path covering every square and get a perfect bonus! Each 5x5 floor is packed with treasures, traps, monsters, items, secrets and surprises!



Yamada-kun has also implemented a brand-new, mysterious system! It's a worldwide leaderboard, to determine who is the best Yamada-kun in all parallel universes! Which equipment combination is best to clear each dungeon? There are so many... even we don't know!



We're relying on you to show off your skills and clear each dungeon with a top score! Do you have the knowledge, wisdom and reflexes to be the world's top Yamada-kun?



Keiichi Sugiyama's unique mix of chiptunes and humming compliments Yamada's retro-themed world perfectly! He is joined by Enka BOSSA's founder and singer, Caorinho Fujiwara, who composed the Japanese theme song: "Gyakkou Zinsei" (Life Against the Tide). Mystery singer Nagasa Bonus contributes a smooth voice that flows over the chiptunes of the English version's theme song: "Retrograde Life".

