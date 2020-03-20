Open-World Adventure Game Lucen Announced for Steam - News

Developer Kristian Kebbe has announced open-world adventure game, Lucen, for Windows PC via Steam. It will launch in 2021.

Lucen is an adventure into the unknown. You play as a boy named Lucen, and after your village is mysteriously shrouded in darkness and fellow villagers won’t wake up, you must take it upon yourself to venture into the vast lands outside the village. Armed with your sword, bow, and legends passed down by generations, you must set out on a quest to ask the mythical old gods for their help.

Along the way you will traverse environments that have been untouched by civilization for centuries – lush woods with ruins of altars to the old gods, caves hoarding mystical light orbs to augment your abilities, foggy swamplands occupied by terrifying creatures, and many more.

Fast-Paced Hack ‘n’ Slash Gameplay – Harness light with your sword and bow to augment your attacks.

– Harness light with your sword and bow to augment your attacks. Master Your Sword – Learn and perform new combos, or deal damage from afar with your bow. Allocate specialization points to focus on one type, or spread them out to balance between the two.

– Learn and perform new combos, or deal damage from afar with your bow. Allocate specialization points to focus on one type, or spread them out to balance between the two. Narrative-Driven Questline – Learn more about Lucen and the world he’s in as you progress through quests.

– Learn more about Lucen and the world he’s in as you progress through quests. Open-World Exploration – Explore every corner of the open world, learning ancient secrets and lore, and finding items to aid you on your quest.

– Explore every corner of the open world, learning ancient secrets and lore, and finding items to aid you on your quest. Dynamic Battles – Fight monsters large and small, who will do anything to prevent your intrusion into their lands. Engage in numerous boss battles with huge bosses, and gain access to the magical light orbs they protect.

