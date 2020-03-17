The Last Campfire Launches This Summer for Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and Steam - News

Developer Hello Games announced the adventure game, The Last Campfire, will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC via Steam this summer.

View a trailer of the game below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Discover a Purpose

The Last Campfire is an adventure, a story of a lost ember trapped in a puzzling place, searching for meaning and a way home.

On a Journey

Travel deeper into the lands beyond the dark forest and overcome the adversities before you.

Uncover a World

Discover beautiful wilderness filled with lost folk, strange creatures and mysterious ruins.

Light the Last Campfire

Find hope and carry it with you on your journey to light The Last Campfire.

From a Small Studio

A unique tale from Hello Games and the creative minds behind LostWinds.

