Dragon Marked for Death Ver. 3.0.0 Coming April 21, Adds New Characters and More

The tale of the Dragonblood Clan continues when the Ver. 3.0.0 update for action-RPG Dragon Marked for Death goes live on April 21st, 2020.

Included in the update are new playable characters, the Oracle and the Bandit, in addition to other major new features like brand new weapon categories, powering up weapons as a whole, increased level caps, and host of other new features. The Oracle and the Bandit will be added to the game for free as part of the Ver. 3.0.0 update*, giving even seasoned players who have been playing the game for the past year a wealth of new content to enjoy.

*Note: The Oracle will unlock as a playable character once certain conditions within the main storyline of the game are met. The Bandit will unlock once certain conditions within the DLC Scenario “The Dragonblood Bandit” are met.

Furthermore, in the Ver. 3.0.0 update, just like the Empress, Warrior, Shinobi, and Witch before them, the Oracle and the Bandit have four possible Japanese voices to pick from.

Dragon Marked for Death is available now on the Nintendo Switch eShop with a retail release available at stores like Amazon.

