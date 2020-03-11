Assetto Corsa Competizione Launches for PS4 and Xbox One on June 23 - News

Publisher 505 Games and developer Kunos Simulazioni announced Assetto Corsa Competizione will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on June 23 for $39.99. The game first launched for Windows PC via Steam Early Access in September 2018, followed by a full release in May 2019.

Pre-orders for the console version includes free access to the Intercontinental GT Pack DLC. Everyone else will be able to purchase the DLC later this summer for $14.99.

Here is an overview of the game:

Assetto Corsa Competizione is an extraordinary racing simulation game allowing players to experience the real atmosphere of the GT3 championship, competing against official drivers, teams, cars and circuits reproduced in-game with the highest level of accuracy ever achieved. Sprint, Endurance and Spa 24 Hours races come to life with an incredible level of realism, in both single and multiplayer modes. Born from Kunos Simulazioni’s long-term experience, this racing simulator takes full advantage of Unreal Engine 4 to ensure photorealistic weather conditions and graphics, night races, and motion capture animations, reaching a new standard in terms of driving realism and immersion, thanks to its further improved tyre and aerodynamic models.

The “Intercontinental GT Pack” downloadable content for Assetto Corsa Competizione introduces four iconic international circuits from four different continents—Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit (South Africa), Suzuka Circuit (Japan), Weathertech Raceway Laguna Seca (United States) and Mount Panorama Circuit (New South Wales Australia). Players owning these tracks will extend the GT Series to the Intercontinental GT Challenge by Pirelli, providing a challenging driving experience using an exclusive layout finely reproduced with Laserscan technology, allowing for extreme track reproduction precision and detail. The “Intercontinental GT Pack” downloadable content also adds more than 45 new car liveries, 30 new teams, and 50 new drivers along with all-new game modes from the real-life Intercontinental GT Challenge powered by Pirelli.

The launch of Assetto Corsa Competizione on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One is part of a full plan that will cover both PC and console installments of the game:

This April, the free Assetto Corsa Competizione version 1.4 update for PC (Steam) will introduce new features, including the car showroom, new driver / car personalization choices, and additional options for multiplayer servers, as well as lots of improvements of the game features, user interface, and algorithms.

The “GT4 Pack” paid downloadable content, adding 10-plus new GT4 cars, will be available this summer on PC (Steam), and this fall on consoles.

The “British Pack” paid downloadable content, offering three new iconic circuits that complete the seven-race calendar of the British GT Championship, will be available this winter for both PC (Steam) and consoles.

