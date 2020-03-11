BitSummit The 8th Bit Cancelled Due to Concerns of the Coronavirus Outbreak - News

The BitSummit Organization Committee announced the cancellation of BitSummit The 8th Bit, due to concerns over the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. The convention was originally going to take place from May 9 to 10.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION:



(1/4) — BitSummit 🐙 May 9 -10 (@BitSummit) March 11, 2020

Read the full statement from the BitSummit Organization Committee below:

Due to the growing concerns of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak we are very sad to inform you that BitSummit The 8th Bit will no longer be held on May 9 and 10 as planned, as the spread does not show any sign of slowing down. We would like to extend our deepest apologies for this inconvenience to all of our partners, supporters, exhibitors and long time visitors who were eager to participate in the 8th edition of BitSummit. The safety of our visitors and participants being our very first priority, we have made the difficult decision to avoid any chance of the virus spreading any further. We are incredibly thankful for all the incredible support, advice and encouragement we’ve received from all our partners and patrons. Our plans are to continue working on BitSummit The 8th Bit and we will share more information on the status of the show in the coming weeks.

