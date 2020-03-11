Adam’s Venture: Origins Headed to Switch - News

Publisher Soedesco and developer Vertigo Games announced Adam’s Venture: Origins is getting a port to the Nintendo Switch. A release date was not announced. The game first launched in April 2016 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

View the announcement trailer for the Nintendo Switch version of the game below:





Here is an overview of the game:

In Adam’s Venture: Origins, players get involved in an engaging adventure that stretches across the globe. While solving intricate puzzles and discovering clues, they become part of a story filled with mysteries. As they unravel the secret of Eden, players explore their way through Europe and the Middle-East and reach new areas while climbing and swinging through adventurous environments. During their journey, players have to prevent the dark plans of the evil Clairvaux Corporation. Adam’s Venture: Origins offers a family friendly venturesome story with puzzles and challenges to solve.

Key Features:

Delve into ancient ruins and recover mysterious artifacts.

Try to solve clever and creative puzzles on your journey.

Traverse long forgotten tombs and crumbling cities using the grappling hook.

Get involved in a rich storyline that weaves adventure with historical overtones.

