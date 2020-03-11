Super Mega Baseball 3 Announced for Switch, PS4, Xbox One and Steam - News

Metalhead Software has announced Super Mega Baseball 3 for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC via Steam. The game will launch in April 2020 for $44.99 and support cross-platform play.

"This is the most well-rounded experience we’ve put together yet with a lot of content and a good variety of modes that cover single player and online gameplay," said Metalhead Software co-founder Scott Drader. "We’ve kept it simple—one purchase gets you the whole package and there are no in-game purchases."

View the announcement trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Super Mega Baseball 3 will have the deepest on-field simulation yet, comprehensive online and offline game modes including a brand new “Franchise” mode, and vastly refined graphics. In addition, Super Mega Baseball 3 offers a revamped user interface plus tons of new audio, team / character content, and stadiums with variable lighting conditions. All this with the same easy-to-learn gameplay that scales seamlessly from beginner to super mega levels of difficulty, as well as the continued ability to hit batters and knockout pitchers.

What’s more, there will be a Super Mega Baseball 3 free demo and trial version that allows users to play an unlimited number of games in the competitive online Pennant Race mode, promoting short matchmaking times and an active online user base.

Key Features:

Challenge your hand-eye coordination or relax and hit dingers with fluid gameplay that scales seamlessly from novice to beyond-expert levels of difficulty.

Apply and refine your baseball instincts with a sophisticated baseball simulation featuring new pick-off and base stealing mechanics, wild pitches / passed balls, designated hitters, and situational player traits.

Take in the sights and sounds of 14 richly detailed ballparks, each featuring unique day, night and alternate lighting conditions.

Guide an evolving team to greatness over multiple seasons in the all new Franchise mode featuring player development, aging, retirement, and signing / releasing of free agents.

Compete online to win pennants and climb to higher divisions in the cross-platform Pennant Race mode.

Create your ideal league with a comprehensive customization suite that includes season length / structure, team names / uniforms / logos, and player names / appearance / attributes.

Play or simulate any combination of games / teams in customized Seasons and Elimination brackets, solo or with friends.

