Ghost of Tsushima Launches June 26 - News

/ 375 Views

by, posted 8 hours ago

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Sucker Punch Productions announced Ghost of Tsushima will launch for the PlayStation 4 on June 26.

View the latest trailer below:





Here is an overview of the latest trailer:

New Trailer

The new trailer showcases our hero, Jin Sakai. In the past, we’ve shown the world around Jin, but this time we wanted to give you a taste of the people he meets along his journey and the scale of the threat that forces him to transform into a new kind of warrior. While you’ll catch glimpses of several of Jin’s allies and enemies in today’s trailer, there are two we want to focus on in particular.

The first is Jin’s uncle, Shimura, the jito (lord) of Tsushima and a father figure to Jin. He’s trained Jin since childhood in the traditional ways of the samurai, and grows increasingly concerned by the tactics Jin starts to adopt as he abandons his teachings and becomes The Ghost. The second important character we’re highlighting today is Khotun Khan. The Khan is the leader of the invading Mongol army and a ruthless, cunning enemy who uses everything he knows about the samurai to try to destroy them. He’s a brutal, unrelenting adversary that Jin will quickly learn not to underestimate.

Here is an overview of the pre-order bonuses and special editions:

Pre-Order Bonuses

A pre-order of any edition (including the Launch Edition at select retailers) includes the following bonuses:

Jin PlayStation Network avatar

Digital mini soundtrack featuring select songs from the game

“Jin” PlayStation 4 dynamic theme based on the box art

Digital Deluxe Edition ($69.99 USD / $89.99 CAD)

The Digital Deluxe Edition includes:

Digital copy of the game

“Hero of Tsushima” skin set, which provides an additional in-game horse, saddle, mask, sword, and armor set for Jin.

Two in-game items: the “Charm of Hachiman’s Favor” and one technique point

“Samurai” PlayStation 4 dynamic theme

Digital mini art book by Dark Horse

Director’s Commentary, in which the creative team sits down with a renowned Japanese historian to look at the world of Ghost of Tsushima and how it compares to the real-life events that inspired it

Special Edition ($69.99 USD / $89.99 CAD)

The Special Edition includes:

Physical copy of the game

SteelBook case

Voucher for an in-game “Hero of Tsushima” mask and sword skin

Two in-game items: the “Charm of Hachiman’s Favor” and one technique point

Digital mini art book by Dark Horse

Director’s Commentary, in which the creative team sits down with a renowned Japanese historian to look at the world of Ghost of Tsushima and how it compares to the real-life events that inspired it

Collector’s Edition ($169.99 USD / $219.99 CAD)

The Collector’s Edition includes:

Physical copy of the game

SteelBook case

Replica “Sakai Mask” and stand

“Furoshiki” wrapping cloth

“Sashimono” war banner

Island of Tsushima cloth map

48-page mini art book by Dark Horse

Voucher for an in-game “Hero of Tsushima” mask and sword skin, as well as body armor, horse, and saddle

Two in-game items: the “Charm of Hachiman’s Favor” and one technique point

“Samurai” PlayStation 4 dynamic theme

Director’s Commentary, in which the creative team sits down with a renowned Japanese historian to look at the world of Ghost of Tsushima and how it compares to the real-life events that inspired it

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles