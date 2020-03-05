Ghost of Tsushima Launches June 26 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 8 hours ago / 375 Views
Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Sucker Punch Productions announced Ghost of Tsushima will launch for the PlayStation 4 on June 26.
View the latest trailer below:
Here is an overview of the latest trailer:
New Trailer
The new trailer showcases our hero, Jin Sakai. In the past, we’ve shown the world around Jin, but this time we wanted to give you a taste of the people he meets along his journey and the scale of the threat that forces him to transform into a new kind of warrior. While you’ll catch glimpses of several of Jin’s allies and enemies in today’s trailer, there are two we want to focus on in particular.
The first is Jin’s uncle, Shimura, the jito (lord) of Tsushima and a father figure to Jin. He’s trained Jin since childhood in the traditional ways of the samurai, and grows increasingly concerned by the tactics Jin starts to adopt as he abandons his teachings and becomes The Ghost. The second important character we’re highlighting today is Khotun Khan. The Khan is the leader of the invading Mongol army and a ruthless, cunning enemy who uses everything he knows about the samurai to try to destroy them. He’s a brutal, unrelenting adversary that Jin will quickly learn not to underestimate.
Here is an overview of the pre-order bonuses and special editions:
Pre-Order Bonuses
A pre-order of any edition (including the Launch Edition at select retailers) includes the following bonuses:
- Jin PlayStation Network avatar
- Digital mini soundtrack featuring select songs from the game
- “Jin” PlayStation 4 dynamic theme based on the box art
Digital Deluxe Edition ($69.99 USD / $89.99 CAD)
The Digital Deluxe Edition includes:
- Digital copy of the game
- “Hero of Tsushima” skin set, which provides an additional in-game horse, saddle, mask, sword, and armor set for Jin.
- Two in-game items: the “Charm of Hachiman’s Favor” and one technique point
- “Samurai” PlayStation 4 dynamic theme
- Digital mini art book by Dark Horse
- Director’s Commentary, in which the creative team sits down with a renowned Japanese historian to look at the world of Ghost of Tsushima and how it compares to the real-life events that inspired it
Special Edition ($69.99 USD / $89.99 CAD)
The Special Edition includes:
- Physical copy of the game
- SteelBook case
- Voucher for an in-game “Hero of Tsushima” mask and sword skin
- Two in-game items: the “Charm of Hachiman’s Favor” and one technique point
- Digital mini art book by Dark Horse
- Director’s Commentary, in which the creative team sits down with a renowned Japanese historian to look at the world of Ghost of Tsushima and how it compares to the real-life events that inspired it
Collector’s Edition ($169.99 USD / $219.99 CAD)
The Collector’s Edition includes:
- Physical copy of the game
- SteelBook case
- Replica “Sakai Mask” and stand
- “Furoshiki” wrapping cloth
- “Sashimono” war banner
- Island of Tsushima cloth map
- 48-page mini art book by Dark Horse
- Voucher for an in-game “Hero of Tsushima” mask and sword skin, as well as body armor, horse, and saddle
- Two in-game items: the “Charm of Hachiman’s Favor” and one technique point
- “Samurai” PlayStation 4 dynamic theme
- Director’s Commentary, in which the creative team sits down with a renowned Japanese historian to look at the world of Ghost of Tsushima and how it compares to the real-life events that inspired it
5 Comments
Considering the tiny amount of gameplay we've seen so far this is rather worrying. This shapes up to be another Order 1886 - gorgeous graphics, but extremely limited interactivity.
We can always count on Zenos to be negative first when it comes to Sony centric stuff.
More like HZD maybe. Now more of that game was showed off beforehand, but it's not like GoT is launching tomorrow, and how many still thought HZD was going to end up as good as it did? Not to say GoT couldn't simply be in pretty wrapping, but just because you don't know exactly what's in the box doesn't mean it must suck. The best surprises tend to be positive one's you weren't expecting because you didn't know for sure. Plus SP has had way more than enough time to make a great all around game. If they haven't by launch, then they have serious problem at that studio.
We can always count on Hynad to cry about my posts.
@EricHiggin It's possible that Sucker Punch could finalise this project, but the release date is quite close and we're yet to see a solid gameplay demo, just minor segments here and there. I'm worried that it'll have more focus on the story rather than the gameplay.
