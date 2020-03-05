The Last of US TV Show Announced for HBO - News

posted 8 hours ago

The Home Box Office (HBO) has announced the Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin and The Last of Us writer and creative director Neil Druckmann will adapt The Last of Us video game franchise into a TV series for the network.

Druckmann will be working with Mazin to help write the script and will be executive producer on the series. Naughty Dog president Evan Wells will also be an executive produce along with Chernobyl executive producer Carolyn Strauss.

"Neil Druckmann is without question the finest storyteller working in the video game medium, and The Last of Us is his magnum opus," said Mazin. "Getting a chance to adapt this breathtaking work of art has been a dream of mine for years, and I’m so honored to do it in partnership with Neil."

Druckmann added, "From the first time I sat down to talk with Craig I was equally blown away by his approach to narrative and his love and deep understanding of The Last of Us. With Chernobyl, Craig and HBO created a tense, harrowing, emotional masterpiece. I coouldn’t think of better partners to bring the story of The Last of Us to life as a television show."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

