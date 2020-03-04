E3 2020 Now in Question as Los Angeles Declares State of Emergency Due to Coronavirus - News

The Entertainment Software Association (ESA) earlier this week said they were monitoring the novel coronavirus (CODVID19) outbreak and they would be "moving ahead full speed with E3 2020 planning." However, the city of Los Angeles has now declared a state of emergency.

The ESA is now assessing the situation and will put the health and safety of attendees, exhibitors, partners, and staff above holding the event. The ESA will keep everyone updated on their plans for E3 2020.

Read the post from the ESA below:

The health and safety of our attendees, exhibitors, partners, and staff is our top priority. While the ESA continues to plan for a safe and successful E3 show June 9-11, 2020—we are monitoring and evaluating the situation daily.



Our E3 team and partners continue to monitor COVID-19 via the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO). We are actively assessing the latest information and will continue to develop measures to further reduce health risks at the show.

The city of Los Angeles, which has declared a state of emergency, offered the following guidance:

The state of emergency allows the city and county to qualify for additional funding needed to prepare for COVID-19 in the future, if such funds are needed at all.

City officials will continue to prioritize measures and guidelines that are focused on cleanliness and safety.

The city of Los Angeles website is a source for local information.

Again, please know that we will continue to evaluate new developments and provide updates, as needed.

