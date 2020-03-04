Nintendo Switch Turns 3, Top 10 Best-Selling Games on the Console - Sales

/ 574 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

Nintendo's hybrid console, the Nintendo Switch, has turned three years old. The console released worldwide on March 3, 2017.

The name for the Nintendo Switch comes from its ability to be used as a home console and as a portable device. It has wireless Joy-Con controllers that can be detached. Nintendo in September 2019 released a portable only version of the Switch called the Switch Lite.

The Nintendo Switch has shipped 52.48 million units worldwide as of December 31, 2019, according to Nintendo. That makes it one of the fastest-selling platforms of all time. According to our estimates the Switch has outsold Microsoft's Xbox One, which has sold over an estimated 46.49 million units worldwide in a little over six years on the market.

The hybrid console has sold over 51.2 million units worldwide to consumers, according to our estimates. This breaks down to 17.59 million units sold in the US, 13.51 million units in Europe, and 12.25 million units in Japan. The rest of the world accounts for the rest of the figures.

310.65 million games have shipped for the Nintendo Switch through December 31, 2019, according to figures from Nintendo. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is the biggest hit on the platform with 22.96 million units shipped.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate comes in second place with 17.68 million units shipped, followed by Super Mario Odyssey at 16.59 million units shipped, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild at 16.34 million units, and Pokemon Sword / Shield at 16.06 million units.

Pokemon Let's Go Pikachu / Eevee is the one other game to have shipped 10 million units. However, there are two games that are nearly 10 million units - Splatoon 2 at 9.81 million units and Super Mario Party at 9.12 million units.

To round out the top 10 we have New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe at 5.85 million units shipped and Luigi's Mansion 3 at 5.37 million units shipped.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles