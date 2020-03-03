The Division 2: Warlords of New York Expansion Now Available - News

Ubisoft has released the Warlords of New York expansion for Tom Clancy's The Division 2 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

The expansion sees players track to Manhattan and continue the hunt for Aaron Keener that started in the first game. Keener has four Warlords that control the city and your goal is to take them down. The expansion adds several main story missions, new armor, new weapons, and new abilities are available to unlock.

View the Warlords of New York launch trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 Warlords of New York is a new narrative expansion to The Division franchise.

New York, where the events of the first Division game was set, is under threat of a new, devastating biochemical attack. While The Division was answering the distress call in Washington, D.C., Aaron Keener, a former Division Agent turned Rogue, has taken control of Lower Manhattan and is manipulating the factions of New York with the help of dangerous Rogue Agents. As society rebuilds on the ashes of the Black Friday outbreak, in Keener’s eyes, so do the binds of authority that burden it. Armed with a new strain of the virus that crippled the world, Keener intends to unshackle society from the establishment. Despite numerous remaining threats, The Division’s priorities have changed. Keener needs to be stopped. The hunt is on.

This expansion to Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 broadens the online open world and action RPG experience of the franchise, introducing a gripping new story in post-pandemic New York, a revamped progression system and an extended endgame. Enjoyable entirely in single player or in co-op, Warlords of New York opens up a new chapter of The Division franchise, for veterans and newcomers alike.

The expansion requires Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 base game to be accessed, which is included in the Warlords of New York Edition and Ultimate Edition for new players to Tom Clancy’s The Division 2. Owning Warlords of New York includes the option to create a level 30 character, allowing players to jump right into NYC and start the hunt for Keener. Warlords of New York has been thought of as an encapsulated narrative experience from the start.

NEW YORK MANHUNT

The only way to stop a city-wide bio attack is to hunt Aaron Keener down. But to get to him, Agents first must get through his close guard of Rogue Agents standing in the way. Once trained by The Division, each strayed for individual beliefs, only to regroup under a common banner held by Keener.

NEW YORK HAS BEEN TRANSFORMED

Warlords of New York is set during late summer in the Open World of Lower Manhattan, a brand-new area in The Division franchise, composed of 4 new playable areas: Two Bridges, Civic Center, Battery Park and Financial District.

THE BEST TOM CLANCY'S THE DIVISION 2 EXPERIENCE TO DATE

Warlords of New York revitalises Tom Clancy's The Division 2 core experience through overhauls of the RPG, Dark Zone and Endgame mechanics.

