Death Stranding Launches for PC on June 2, Includes Half-Life Content

posted 13 hours ago

Publisher 505 Games and developer Kojima Productions announced Death Stranding will launch for Windows via Steam and the Epic Games Store on June 2 for $59.99 for the standard edition and a Day 1 retail version for $69.99. The game first launched for the PlayStation 4 in November 2019.

The Windows PC version of the game will also feature content from Valve’s Half-Life series, a photo mode, high frame rate, and ultra-wide monitor support.

Pre-orders for the Windows PC version will include the following content:

HD Wallpapers

“Sam” sunglasses (Chiral Gold and Omnireflector)

Cap (Chiral Gold and Omnireflector)

Gold and Silver Speed Skeleton

Gold and Silver Armor Plate

All copies of the game will also include the following:

Death Stranding Official Score Expanded Edition digital soundtrack by Ludvig Forssell, including 10 unreleased bonus tracks

“Selections From ‘The Art of Death Stranding‘” digital book (by Titan Books)

Ludens Mask Sunglasses (Chiral Gold and Omnireflector)

Gold and Silver Power Skeleton

Gold and Silver All-Terrain Skeleton

Gold and Silver Armor Plate LV2

Here is an overview of the game:

Developed by Kojima Productions, Death Stranding was one of the most anticipated projects of the last decade. Starring Norman Reedus as Sam Bridges, the game takes place in the near future, where mysterious explosions have rocked the planet, setting off a series of supernatural events known as the Death Stranding. With spectral creatures plaguing the landscape, and the planet on the verge of a mass extinction, it’s up to Sam to journey across the ravaged wasteland to save mankind from impending annihilation.

The groundbreaking experience from legendary game creator Hideo Kojima also features the acting and voice talents of Mads Mikkelsen and Lea Seydoux.

