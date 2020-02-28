Switch Sales Up Over 17% in EMEAA in January 2020 - Sales

Nintendo Switch sales were up over 17 percent in EMEAA in January 2020, when compared to January 2019, according to figures from GSD. The data includes physical retail numbers from 17 countries and digital download figures from 16 major publishers from nearly 50 countries.

The Switch announced for nearly 52 percent of all consoles sold across the retail markets, with the Neon version as the biggest seller. Overall sales for gaming hardware fell 15.8 percent year-over-year, while revenue decreased 13.1 percent. The PS4, Xbox One and 3DS sales all dropped year-over-year.

Software sales for AAA games increase 1.1 percent year-over-year to just over 15 million units. This was helped by an increase in full game downloads that now accounts for a majority of game sales. 8.45 million full games were downloaded in January. Physical game sales fell 5.6 percent to 6.6 million games sold. 66 percent of game sales were digital with 34 percent were sold in a box.

50 percent of all tracked games were sold for the PlayStation 4, followed by Windows PC with 18.8 percent, the Nintendo Switch at 16.3 percent, and the Xbox One at 11.9 percent. Switch numbers could have been higher if Nintendo provided digital sales. In terms of retail only sales, the PS4 accounted for 47.3 percent of sales, followed by the Switch with 32.9 percent and Xbox One with 25.1 percent. Xbox Game Pass figures are not includes in these numbers.

The UK was the biggest country in terms of game sales with 16.1 percent of all software sales in the EMEAA market. This is followed by France at 14.5 percent and Germany at 11.8 percent.

Here are the top 20 best-selling titles (combined physical and digital sales) in EMEAA:

Position Title 1 Grand Theft Auto 5 2 FIFA 20 3 Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot 4 Call of Duty: Modern Warfared 5 Red Dead Redemption 2 6 Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 7 Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege 8 EA UFC 3 9 Need for Speed: Heat 10 Tekken 7 11 Star Wars Battlefront 2 12 Just Dance 2020 14 NBA 2K20 13 Mario Kart 8: Deluxe* 15 Assassin's Creed: Odyssey 16 Spider-Man 17 Luigi's Mansion 3* 18 God of War 19 Mortal Kombat 11 20 Pokémon Sword*

* Digital data not available.

Here are the top 20 best-selling physical titles in EMEAA:

Position Title 1 FIFA 20 2 Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot 3 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 Grand Theft Auto 5 5 Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 6 Mario Kart 8: Deluxe - Nintendo 7 Just Dance 2020 8 Luigi's Mansion 3 9 Pokémon Sword 10 Red Dead Redemption 2 11 Need for Speed: Heat 12 Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition 13 The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 14 The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt 15 New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe 16 NBA 2K20 17 Minecraft 18 Super Mario Party 19 TSuper Smash Bros Ultimate 20 Pokémon Shield

Here are the top 20 best-selling digital titles in EMEAA:

Position Title 1 Grand Theft Auto 5 2 FIFA 20 3 Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Siege 4 Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot 5 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 6 Red Dead Redemption 2 7 EA Sports UFC 3 8 Tekken 7 9 Star Wars Battlefront 2 10 Spider-Man 11 Assassin's Creed Odyssey 12 Uno 13 Need for Speed: Heat 14 Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 15 Assassin's Creed Origins 16 Mortal Kombat 11 17 God of War 18 Civilization 6 19 Dark Souls 3 20 Resident Evil 2

The physical charts includes all games in Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Great Britain, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland.

Digital data includes games sold in Australia, Austria, Bahrain, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Great Britain, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, India, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Kuwait, Lebanon, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Oman, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, Ukraine and UAE.

The GSD charts includes games from Activision Blizzard, Bandai Namco, Capcom, Codemasters, EA, Focus Home Interactive, Koch Media, Microsoft, Milestone, Paradox, Sega, Sony, Square Enix, Ubisoft and Warner Bros.

