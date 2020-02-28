Dungeon of the Endless Headed to Switch and PS4 This Spring - News

Publisher Merge Games and developer Amplitude Studios announced the roguelike dungeon defense game, Dungeon of the Endless, will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 this spring.

The physical edition is priced at $29.99 / £24.99 / €29.99 on the PlayStation 4 and $34.99 / £29.99 / €34.99 on the Nintendo Switch. It includes the base game and some updates and DLC, including Deep Freeze, Death Gamble, Rescue Team and Organic Matters. It will also come with an Escape Pod key ring and a 16 page sprite bootlet in the game box.

View the latest trailer of the game below:





Here is an overview of the game:

A few hundred condemned criminals were being shipped to the Auriga system on board the prison hulk “Success”. While this was presented as a chance to earn back their place in society by working hard for the common good, they understood that in fact they would be slave labor, sent to colonize an unexplored planet. All they knew about Auriga Prime was what the probes told them: it had water, temperate zones, plant life, and plenty of metals in the crust.

In fact, the planet Auriga once hosted a major settlement of the galaxy-travelling ancestors known as the Endless. In addition, the planet was still orbited by a functioning (and well cloaked) defensive system, which sprang eagerly to life upon the arrival of the Success. Within a few minutes, the ship was nothing but a few large chunks of metal falling toward the planet.

Every set of holding cells also functioned as an escape pod, so the ship let itself disintegrate and the surviving prisoners fell bruised but (temporarily) alive and (momentarily) safe to the planet below. Safe, that is, until they realized that they had crashed through some sort of facility of the Endless, down to a sub-basement so deep and ancient it might as well be called a dungeon…

How to Survive in an Endless Dungeon:

Gather A Team. Form a team of heroes, each with their own strengths (and psychoses). Equip them, deploy them, and earn powerful abilities. Manage the balance between ex-prison inmates and guards. Experience four player coop and watch your back.

Build Your Defenses. Use the Dust you gather to power the rooms. Use scarce resources to help your team survive. Build minor and major modules to hold off waves of monsters. Decode Endless ruins to discover life-saving technologies.

Open the Door. Each door is a danger; prepare yourself and your team for anything. Explore and discover an infinity of levels and layouts. Carry your crystal through waves of monsters to the exit of each level. Fight your way to the surface to discover the truth about Auriga.



