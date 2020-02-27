Epic Games Pulls Out of GDC 2020 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 7 hours ago / 624 Views
Following the announcement Microsoft would no longer be attending the Game Developers Conference 2020 (GDC 2020), Epic Games has now announced they will also be skipping the conference. This is due to the health concerns over the Coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19).
"Here at Epic we were excited about participating in GDC 2020," reads a tweet from Epic Games. "Regrettably, uncertainty around health concerns has made it unviable to send our employees, and so we have made the difficult decision to withdraw attendance. Stay tuned for Epic news and more through other channels."
Here at Epic we were excited about participating in GDC 2020. Regrettably, uncertainty around health concerns has made it unviable to send our employees, and so we have made the difficult decision to withdraw attendance.— Unreal Engine (@UnrealEngine) February 27, 2020
Stay tuned for Epic news and more through other channels.
Other confirmed companies to skip GDC 2020 includes Sony, Facebook, Kojima Productions, Electronic Arts, Unity, and PUBG Corporation.
GDC 2020 is schedule to take place from March 16 to 20 in San Francisco.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
5 Comments
A week ago I thought the virus was getting under control, but more and more people are still getting infected. Plus I heard somewhere that Iran is using it as a weapon.
As much i hate Iran. Iran dont have that capability. China maybe the one who can pull off. But both are conspiracy theory
Epic Games not attending will probably be the nail in the coffin for GDC 2020. GDC is developer focused, and there is no bigger game engine used by developers than Unreal Engine, so I'm sure Epic's presence at GDC was going to be huge. I'm guessing by this time next week, we will be hearing about GDC 2020 being cancelled altogether.
Or at least delayed.
