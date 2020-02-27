Epic Games Pulls Out of GDC 2020 - News

Following the announcement Microsoft would no longer be attending the Game Developers Conference 2020 (GDC 2020), Epic Games has now announced they will also be skipping the conference. This is due to the health concerns over the Coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19).

"Here at Epic we were excited about participating in GDC 2020," reads a tweet from Epic Games. "Regrettably, uncertainty around health concerns has made it unviable to send our employees, and so we have made the difficult decision to withdraw attendance. Stay tuned for Epic news and more through other channels."

Other confirmed companies to skip GDC 2020 includes Sony, Facebook, Kojima Productions, Electronic Arts, Unity, and PUBG Corporation.

GDC 2020 is schedule to take place from March 16 to 20 in San Francisco.

