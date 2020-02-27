Pokémon Sword And Shield Mythical Pokemon Zarude Announced - News

The Pokemon Company and Nintendo to celebrate Pokemon day have announced new Mythical Pokemon Zarude for Pokemon Sword and Shield. It is a rogue monkey Pokemon.

The companies also announced until March 1 at 3:59pm PT / 6:59pm ET that Dynamax Mewtwo may appear in Max Raid Battles in Pokemon Sword and Shield. Mewtwo is "incredibly powerful" and cannot be caught.

View a trailer of Zarude below:

Here is an overview of Zarude:

Category: Rogue Monkey Pokemon

Rogue Monkey Pokemon Height: 5’11”

5’11” Weight: 154.3 lb.

154.3 lb. Type: Dark/Grass

Zarude is a Dark- and Grass-type Pokemon that can grow vines from the back of its neck, its wrists, and the soles of its feet at will. The vines are strong and flexible and are useful for many different situations. They can be used to wrap around tree branches to move around and grab Berries from distant branches, and they even have healing properties.

This Mythical Pokemon lives in a pack deep in the dense forests of Galar. It treats anyone that isn’t part of its pack with immediate hostility. When fighting, Zarude swings around from tree branches, attacking relentlessly with its sharp claws. Its quick wit helps it excel in battles. Zarude is only available in Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield, and can’t be encountered in regular gameplay.

