THQ Nordic Reveals PAX East 2020 Lineup

THQ Nordic has revealed its lineup for PAX East 2020, which runs from February 27 to March 1 in Boston. The company will have four playable games at the convention: SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated, Desperados III, Destroy All Humans!, and Darksiders Genesis.

Here is an overview of the games:

SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated

SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated will be playable for the first time in the US. Try to make the Jellyfish Fields safe again and help SpongeBob to smash a bunch of robots!

Desperados III

The winner of the “Best Strategy Game” award at Gamescom 2019 and nominee for “Best Strategy Game” at E3 2019 is waiting for anyone who loves real-time tactics games and wants to check what Mimimi Games, creators of the critically acclaimed Shadow Tactics, are up to with their upcoming title.

Destroy All Humans!

You think we are alone in the universe and there is no alien race preparing to invade Earth? Well, you’re WRONG! Play as Crypto-137 of the Furon Empire, travel to the flaming fifties, and burn some humans with your Disintegrator Ray.

Darksiders Genesis

Darksiders Genesis is now available for PC, Google Stadia, Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. You can check it out at our booth and play it solo or in local co-op. Pass by and smash some demons!

