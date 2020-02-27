Alien Hominid Invasion Headed to Switch, Xbox One and Steam - News

The Behemoth announced the cooperative run ‘n’ gun re-imagination of Alien Hominid, Alien Hominid Invasion, will launch for the Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and Windows PC via Steam.

"Alien Hominid Invasion is a whole new approach to our flagship title from 16 years ago, using everything we’ve learned along the way!" said The Behemoth co-founder Dan Paladin. "While the game will be familiar in some ways, it is very new and different in others."

Here is an overview of the game:

Alien Hominid Invasion is a co-op run ‘n’ gun packed with chaos, mayhem, and a whole lot of explosions. Unlock and equip an arsenal of weapons and boosts, level up, then beam down to invade Earth with up to three other friends. Abduct intel from your enemies to sabotage their plans, observe the oddities of human life, blow up bosses, and mutate into a variety of powerful Alien forms in order to take down the not-so-secret Agents that are dead set on ruining your day.

Key Features:

Up to four-player local and online co-op.

Determine your own gameplay path with a non-linear level experience.

Invade randomly-assembled neighborhoods built from hundreds of hand-crafted city blocks.

Master movement with Alien acrobatics including flipping, diving, tossing your enemies, and more.

Unlock and equip tons of unique weapons, boosts, and cosmetics.

Level up and mutate your Alien to utilize new mechanics like super speed, healing, and flight!

Three difficulty levels: Friendly, Normal, and INSANE.

