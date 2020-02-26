Horizon: Zero Dawn Listed for PC on Amazon France - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 12 hours ago / 525 Views
Amazon France had a listing for Horizon: Zero Dawn for Windows PC. The listing has since been taken down. The listing did not have much information, but it did list Sony as the publisher.
This is not the first time a release of the game on Windows PC has been mnetioned. In January, several sources said the PlayStation 4 exclusive would be getting a release on PC.
Horizon Zero Dawn listed for PC on Amazon France, published by Sony according to the listing https://t.co/vFBd0zaivO pic.twitter.com/HvXS6WlSp2— Wario64 (@Wario64) February 26, 2020
Here is an overview of the game:
The next era of mankind
In a lush, post-apocalyptic world where nature has reclaimed the ruins of a forgotten civilization, pockets of humanity live on in primitive hunter-gatherer tribes. Their dominion over the new wilderness has been usurped by the Machines – fearsome mechanical creatures of unknown origin.
I guess this settles it. It's no longer a loud rumor but an upcoming reality. I don't understand though, what's there to gain for Sony by doing this?
Most logical explanation is that those playing it for the first time on PC will have to buy a PS5 to play Horizon Zero Dawn 2.
I'm wondering if a release date and store will be given before summer. Also price point, because that's gonna be one of my main make or breaks.
They'll ask a full $60 for it. Nobody ever releases a game on PC for a fair price. They always jack up the price, and then announce a "sale" later on down the road. The "sale" price is the real market value of what they are selling.
The big question is whether or not this comes post PS5 launch. Last gen games making their way to PC would be a smart move. Giving exclusives away to another platform during the same generation is a good way to ensure you sell 20 million less PS5s than you did PS4s.
I think waiting a minimum of 2 years is good enough. With very few exceptions, games typically don't sell very many copies after 2 years. That's plenty of time for anyone who wants it on console to play it, while having the game still be relevant enough to attract buyers on PC. However, if Sony makes the horrible mistake of doing same day releases, then yes PS5 will sell less than half of what PS4 did, and I will go 100% PC.
You gotta keep in mind the effect of knowing that every game would come to PC within 2 years would have on people though. Lots of gamers would just decide to wait that two years instead of getting a PS5. Normally, most of the sales of a game are going to come within the first two years, but if people know the game is coming to PC in two years then a lot of them will just delay their purchase. This leads to less people buying the game for the console at launch, which means less people playing it, which means less people talking about it, which means less sales overall. Sales are about momentum, and having a large portion of your audience decide to wait two years blunts that momentum.
Sony needs to do everything it can to sell as many PS5's as quickly as possible. Xbox sales have already slowed to a trickle, and the Series X is unlikely to even do XB1 numbers. The lower the combined Series X and PS5 sales are the more people will gravitate away from consoles and towards streaming, or PC Gaming. Consoles will lose their ubiquity, and at that point always online DRM, MTX, and GaaS games will rule the industry. We're already halfway there with Denuvo being in a massive amount of PC titles these days.
Good way to get a few more sales and garner extra attention to HZD2. 3+ year old game, no way people who were ever interested in getting it on PS4 haven't gotten it yet. So long as Sony avoids day and date releases, PS exclusives eventually coming to PC is by no means a bad thing.
Yeah 2 years is good. If I do buy a PS4 it'd be used and not new anyways so it isn't like Sony is getting a cut of the consoles sale regardless how they slice it.
With software however they'll get a portion of it.
If Sony go the way of doing an Xbox by releasing all its games on pc then that's no ps5 for me. Ppl say they get Thier money either way is false. As what happens users filter Thier tastes onto other games
I agree, Sony goes the MS route with PC releases, I will just go full PC. No point in consoles without true exclusives, even temporary ones.
