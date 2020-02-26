Horizon: Zero Dawn Listed for PC on Amazon France - News

Amazon France had a listing for Horizon: Zero Dawn for Windows PC. The listing has since been taken down. The listing did not have much information, but it did list Sony as the publisher.

This is not the first time a release of the game on Windows PC has been mnetioned. In January, several sources said the PlayStation 4 exclusive would be getting a release on PC.

Here is an overview of the game:

The next era of mankind

In a lush, post-apocalyptic world where nature has reclaimed the ruins of a forgotten civilization, pockets of humanity live on in primitive hunter-gatherer tribes. Their dominion over the new wilderness has been usurped by the Machines – fearsome mechanical creatures of unknown origin.

