Retro Racing Game Hotshot Racing Announced for Switch, PS4, Xbox One and Steam

Publisher Curve Digital and developers Lucky Mountain Games and Sumo Digital have announced retro-inspired racing game, Hotshot Racing, for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC via Steam. It will launch this spring.

"When we first played Hotshot Racing we were immediately transported to the halcyon days of our youth when we used to pop quarters into classic arcade racers like Virtua Racing, Crusin’ USA, SEGA Rally, and others that used to punctuate seafronts across the UK," said Curve Digital publishing director Simon Byron. "It’s fantastic to see this type of gameplay make a triumphant return and we can’t wait to see what people make of it!"

View the reveal trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Hotshot Racing channels classic arcade racers sporting colorful polygonal visuals, boost-fuelled drift gameplay and a silky smooth 60 frames per second in the game’s single-player modes regardless of platform.

Hotshot Racing is set to emulate and expand upon the classic 90s arcade racing game formula featuring eight different hotshot drivers to choose from (each with their own personality and multiple varied four-wheeled rides), 16 personality-filled sun-baked tracks from across the globe, and multiple game modes for players to prove their driving prowess.

Hotshot Racing will also feature multiple single-player and multiplayer game modes—both online and offline including four-player local split-screen co-op.

There is the traditional Grand Prix mode where challengers race on multiple tracks in multi-round championship, Time Trial mode where players complete laps as they wish to seek out the fastest lap time for the online leader boards, Cops and Robbers mode where the criminals need to evade capture to secure a big cash bonus whereas the police need to take them down, and the Drive or Explode where players need to race to checkpoints to avoid exploding.

