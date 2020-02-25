Spiritfarer Gets First Gameplay Teaser - News

Developer Thunder Lotus has released a new trailer teasing the gameplay from its upcoming "cozy management game about dying", Spiritfarer.

Features:

What will you leave behind? Play as Stella, ferrymaster to the deceased, a Spiritfarer. Build a boat to explore the world, then befriend and care for spirits before finally releasing them into the afterlife.

A unique, endlessly varied adventure! Farm, mine, fish, harvest, cook, and craft your way across mystical seas. Unwind for hours into cozy and relaxing gameplay. Join the adventure as Daffodil the cat, in two-player cooperative play.

Learn how to say goodbye. Experience moving, emotional stories filled with unforgettable moments. Spend relaxing quality time with your spirit passengers, create lasting memories, and, ultimately, learn how to say goodbye to your cherished friends. What will you leave behind?

Spiritfarer will be available this year for Xbox Game Pass for PC and Console, Xbox One, Windows PC, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Mac, and Linux.

