One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows Launch Trailer Released

Bandai Namco has released the launch trailer for One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows ahead of the games release later this week. The company also announced the game will have a Season Pass and the first DLC character, Suiryu, will be released in April.

View the launch trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows is the first console game based on the ONE-PUNCH MAN anime, where players can form teams of their favorite heroes and villains to battle in exciting three-versus-three face-offs! In the main story mode, players can create their own hero and join the hero association to rise to the top and become an S-class hero!

Players who pre-order One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows will receive early access for Saitama (Dream Version) who will take damage like a “normal” hero, along with additional outfits for Saitama which include his jersey and black suit and a Saitama mask accessory. One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows will also have a season pass, with Suiryu—otherwise known as “Void Fist”—coming in April 2020 and other fan favorite characters coming throughout the spring and summer of 2020!

One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in Japan on February 27, anf for the PS4, Xbox One and Windows PC via via Steam in North America and Europe on February 28.

