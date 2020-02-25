Dragon Quest of the Stars Out Now in the West - News

/ 147 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Square Enix announced Dragon Quest of the Stars is available now for iOS via the App Store and Android via Google Play in North America and Europe.

View the launch trailer of the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

A Japanese RPG with 20 Million-Plus Downloads

The highly popular RPG mobile game from Japan is finally releasing for global!

With over 80 million copies sold worldwide, the hit RPG series Dragon Quest is now coming to mobile! Explore the planet and fight monsters in this adventure RPG!

Characters are designed by the famous Japanese manga artist Akira Toriyama! Also, emotive stamps drawn by Japanese illustrator “Kanahei” can be used to communicate with fellow adventurers!

Key Features:

Multiplayer Mode for Up to Four Players – Find adventurers from all over the world and embark on quests together. Use stamps to express yourself.

– Find adventurers from all over the world and embark on quests together. Use stamps to express yourself. Simple Yet Strategic “Skill Gauge Battle” System – Experience a turn-based battle optimized for mobile. Use powerful spells and skills on monsters to trigger combos. Be careful though—boss monsters have skill gauges, too. Predict their next attacks and enjoy the strategic battle system.

– Experience a turn-based battle optimized for mobile. Use powerful spells and skills on monsters to trigger combos. Be careful though—boss monsters have skill gauges, too. Predict their next attacks and enjoy the strategic battle system. Character Customization – Customize your character’s gender and features to create your own unique character. As you progress in the game, you’ll unlock the “Change Vocation” feature to change to your ideal vocation. Level your characters and upgrade your weapons and armor to challenge powerful monsters.

– Customize your character’s gender and features to create your own unique character. As you progress in the game, you’ll unlock the “Change Vocation” feature to change to your ideal vocation. Level your characters and upgrade your weapons and armor to challenge powerful monsters. Zoom In and Out to Explore the Planet – The map takes the form of a planet and is fully optimized for mobile. Swipe, rotate, and freely zoom in and out of the planet. Tap the sparkles on the planet to discover new items.

#DragonQuest of the Stars is available TODAY on iOS and Android! Cyril is waiting to meet you, star adventurers!



iOS: https://t.co/yAYwtEAdF9

Android: https://t.co/NJF7PPV8jv pic.twitter.com/3hkCTIbrPv — DRAGON QUEST (@DragonQuest) February 25, 2020

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles