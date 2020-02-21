A Street Cat’s Tale Launches March 12 for Switch - News

Publisher CFK and developer feemodev announced A Street Cat’s Tale will launch for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop on March 12 worldwide for $7.99. Pre-orders will open on March 5. The game will support English, Japanese, Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, and Korean language options. A Street Cat’s Tale is available now for Windows PC Steam, iOS and Android.

View the Nintendo Switch trailer for the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

A Street Cat’s Tale is a light survival game about an adorable little kitten. This heart-warming story is told through beautiful retro-style graphics and features a large cast of memorable characters.

You’ll take on the role of a young kitten forced to survive for up to 10 days in a big city, scrounging for food and shelter. During your adventure you’ll meet a variety of interesting people and animals. Some will feed you and help take care of you, while others may be surprisingly mean and cruel… A Street Cat’s Tale features multiple endings determined by how you react to the people and creatures around you.

This new Nintendo Switch version of the game has added a number of features to improve the gameplay experience for users, as well as new language options such as English, Chinese, and Korean.

