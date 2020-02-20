Sony and Facebook Cancels GDC 2020 Attendance Due to Coronavirus - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 10 hours ago / 764 Views
Sony Interactive Entertainment and Facebook have both announced they will no longer be attending Game Developers Conference 2020 due to the concerns over the coronavirus (CODVID19).
This is the second event Sony has cancelled over the virus. Yesterday, the company announced they will no longer be attending PAX East 2020 at the end of the month.
"We have made the difficult decision to cancel our participation in Game Developers Conference due to increasing concerns related to COVID-19 (also known as coronavirus)," a Sony Interactive Entertainment representative told GamesIndustry.
"We felt this was the best option as the situation related to the virus and global travel restrictions are changing daily. We are disappointed to cancel our participation, but the health and safety of our global workforce is our highest concern. We look forward to participating in GDC in the future."
"Out of concern for the health and safety of our employees, our dev partners, and the GDC community, Facebook will not be attending this year's Game Developer Conference due to the evolving public health risks related to COVID-19,"said a Facebook representative.
"We still plan to share the exciting announcements we had planned for the show through videos, online Q&As, and more, and will plan to host GDC partner meetings remotely in the coming weeks. We continue to collaborate with UBM, GDC's parent company, and our partners, and thank them for their efforts."
GDC 2020 runs from March 16 to 20, while PAX East 2020 runs from February 27 to March 1.
9 Comments
Definitely seems a bit like overkill. GDC is 3 weeks away, and the containment of the virus seems to be working well now, with only about 400 new cases today in China and 47 new cases outside of China (almost all in Korea). We were getting like 2000-3000 new cases per day not too long ago, so the growth rate has slowed considerably. If the growth rate continues to slow at the rate it has been slowing, the virus will be almost entirely contained within 3 weeks.
Total new cases in China was 888, not 400 like you claim. On top of that, there was an additional 118 deaths.
In addition to this, is been discovered that the virus has hit the prison system, so inmates are now being infected.
There have already been reports of underreporting from China, and with ppl being forced to self quarantine we don't really know how many ppl are truly infected.
Likewise, Korea is suffering a massive spike in infections, Japan is seeing infections pop up across the country, and Iran is now reporting confirmed cases.
Could this be a clever marketing strategy for The Last of Us Part II???
Are you serious? I really can't tell.
Is every convention and conference getting cancelled?
GDC too? Are they just going all digital at this point?
This is to help keep people safe and reduce the chances of spreading the virus. Gotta look outside of the gamer bubble.
