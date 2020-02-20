Sony Cancels PAX East 2020 Attendance Due to Coronavirus - News

posted 8 hours ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment via the PlayStation Blog announced they will be cancelling their participation at PAX East, which runs from February 27 to March 1 in Boston. Sony said this was due to the coronavirus.

"Today, Sony Interactive Entertainment made the decision to cancel its participation at PAX East in Boston this year due to increasing concerns related to [coronavirus]," said Sony Interactive Entertainment content communications managers Justin Massongill. "We felt this was the safest option as the situation is changing daily. We are disappointed to cancel our participation in this event, but the health and safety of our global workforce is our highest concern."

Sony was originally going to bring 19 PlayStation 4 games and 6 PlayStation VR games to PAX East 2020 that would be playable. This included Final Fantasy VII Remake, The Last of Us Part II, Nioh 2, Doom Eternal, and more.





A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

