Steampunk Action Game Gestalt: Steam & Cinder Launches for Consoles and Steam in 2020

Publisher Sold Out and developer Metamorphosis Games announced the steampunk action adventure game Gestalt: Steam & Cinder, will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC via Steam in 2020.

"We’re incredibly excited to be working with the team at Metamorphosis Games on Gestalt: Steam & Cinder," said Sold Out product manager Konstantinos Ntaflos. "The game is shaping up to be a unique action-adventure, combining gorgeous steampunk visuals and a riveting narrative with RPG elements and a deep combat system that we know fans will love."





Here is an overview of the game:

Gestalt: Steam & Cinder fuses tight 2D platforming and exhilarating combat with an engrossing, twist-laden narrative in a stunningly handcrafted steampunk world inspired by 16 and 32-bit classics.

Join Aletheia and a vibrant cast of characters as they find themselves embroiled in a race to discover the secrets of the massive, steam-powered city of Canaan, the last bastion of mankind. Unravel centuries-old conspiracies, battle hosts of monstrous automata and thwart the twisted schemes of the city’s corrupt overseers, the Comitium, as you fight for mankind’s survival and discover the dark truth of the Steam City’s origin.

Key Features:

Nuanced Combat System – Unleash Aletheia’s inner power, grow stronger, and engage in deep and varied combat, mastering a vast range of melee combos and ranged revolver attacks in uncompromising action.

– Unleash Aletheia’s inner power, grow stronger, and engage in deep and varied combat, mastering a vast range of melee combos and ranged revolver attacks in uncompromising action. Riveting Narrative – Encounter a vibrant cast of characters and explore Canaan’s districts in an intertwining narrative filled with conspiracy-laden intrigue, NPCs, optional side quests, and choice-driven dialogue.

– Encounter a vibrant cast of characters and explore Canaan’s districts in an intertwining narrative filled with conspiracy-laden intrigue, NPCs, optional side quests, and choice-driven dialogue. Mesmerizing Art – Traverse a vast and stunningly handcrafted steampunk world, from the thriving city streets of Irkalla to the sprawling Scrap Sea, all embellished with spectacular animations and gorgeous backdrops.

– Traverse a vast and stunningly handcrafted steampunk world, from the thriving city streets of Irkalla to the sprawling Scrap Sea, all embellished with spectacular animations and gorgeous backdrops. Grow Your Skills – Gain experience and craft new abilities to tap into the mysterious power dwelling within Aletheia as you discover new areas, smash through secret paths and take on the Steam City’s toughest enemies.

– Gain experience and craft new abilities to tap into the mysterious power dwelling within Aletheia as you discover new areas, smash through secret paths and take on the Steam City’s toughest enemies. Shape Your Fate – Make decisions that will shape the fates of Aletheia and other characters you’ll meet along your journey.

