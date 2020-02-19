Gothic Remake Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X and PC - News

Publisher THQ Nordic has announced it has opened a new studio based in Barcelona, Spain. The studio will develop a Gothic remake for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Windows PC. The game was not given a release date, however, THQ Nordic said the game would not release in 2020.

"We are up for the challenge to develop a full Gothic remake which will stay as faithfully as possible to the original experience and transport the atmospheric world of Gothic into a high quality look and carefully modernizing certain gameplay mechanics," said THQ Nordic business and product development director Reinhard Pollice.

It has been two months since the release of Gothic Playable Teaser. Over 180,000 people have played it so far and 94.8 percent of users who responded to the question are in favor of a remake of Gothic.





THQ Nordic will see what players like and would like to see changed from Gothic Playable Teaser. One common answer was for the remake to be "grittier and less colorful world."

Thanks Gematsu.

