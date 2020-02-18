Switch Lite Coral Color Announced - News

Nintendo has announced a new color variation for the Nintendo Switch Lite. The Coral color will join the previously available Turquoise, Gray, and Yellow colors.

The Coral Switch Lite will launch in Japan on March 20 for 19,980 yen and in North America on April 3 for $199.99. Pre-orders will open on March 7. A release for Europe has yet to be announced.

A new splash of color joins the #NintendoSwitchLite lineup! The vibrant and playful coral Nintendo Switch Lite system arrives on 4/3! pic.twitter.com/bZwdrPMm1R — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 18, 2020

