Red Wings: Aces of the Sky Gets Live Action Trailer - News

/ 252 Views

by, posted 11 hours ago

All in! Games today revealed a new live action trailer for its upcoming arcade flight game Red Wings: Aces of the Sky. The game allows players to pilot legendary warplanes and witness aerial dogfights from the breakthrough stage of the history of flight. Red Wings will release first on Switch, followed by PC and other consoles at a later date.

Features

A piece of history – accompany the Red Baron in the thrilling story-driven campaign.

accompany the Red Baron in the thrilling story-driven campaign. Local co-op – fly solo or with a hotshot partner.

fly solo or with a hotshot partner. Unusual combination – experience a unique mix of arcade gameplay, historic events and over-the-top, comic book-stylized adventures.

experience a unique mix of arcade gameplay, historic events and over-the-top, comic book-stylized adventures. Fly even higher – use your unique abilities to take your opponents down and develop your deadly pilot aim with skill points.

use your unique abilities to take your opponents down and develop your deadly pilot aim with skill points. Choose your warplane – pilot over 10 historical warplanes of Entente Powers and the Triple Alliance.

More Articles