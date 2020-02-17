StarCraft: Ghost Leaked Footage Features Xbox Build Gameplay - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 16 hours ago / 857 Views
Leaked footage from the cancelled third-person shooter in the StarCraft series, StarCraft: Ghost, has appeared online. The footage features gameplay upscaled to 720p from the original Xbox version.
The game was originally planned for a release on the PlayStation 2, Xbox, and GameCube and was only ever shown off during E3. The game was officially cancelled by Blizzard in back in 2014. However, the game was actually cancelled in 2005 or 2006.
Blizzard employee Matthew Burger in 2013 said the game as never actually cancelled, but it had been put on hold. The last time the game was seen was at E3 2005.
View the leaked footage here.
9 Comments
They literally killed so many franchises back then. Wasn't the original Diablo III suppose to be released like in 2007? What was once my favorite company literally destroyed most of their franchises for quick money, so sad.
That looks pretty decent for the time. Though, if picked up again, I'd love to see more emphasis on the sneak factor.
With current Blizzard, I'd rather this game stays dead.
I kind of agree, but it's sad to see what could've been. It looks like a really fun game, and I remember how hyped I was for it way back when.
What a shame, this game had promise. Hopefully it's still on there wishlist to make.
