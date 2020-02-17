StarCraft: Ghost Leaked Footage Features Xbox Build Gameplay - News

posted 16 hours ago

Leaked footage from the cancelled third-person shooter in the StarCraft series, StarCraft: Ghost, has appeared online. The footage features gameplay upscaled to 720p from the original Xbox version.

The game was originally planned for a release on the PlayStation 2, Xbox, and GameCube and was only ever shown off during E3. The game was officially cancelled by Blizzard in back in 2014. However, the game was actually cancelled in 2005 or 2006.

Blizzard employee Matthew Burger in 2013 said the game as never actually cancelled, but it had been put on hold. The last time the game was seen was at E3 2005.

View the leaked footage here.

Thanks Kotaku and GameSpot.

