Ibb & Obb Launches March 5 for Switch

Developer Sparpweed announced Ibb & Obb will launch for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop on March 5 for $14.99. The game first launched in August 2013 for the PlayStation 3 and for Windows PC via Steam in May 2014.

View the announcement trailer of the Nintendo Switch version of the game below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Outsmarting gravity together.

ibb & obb is a two player cooperative game set in a puzzle filled world where gravity goes both up and down. You can only succeed by working closely together.

Find a friend for some true local cooperative couch fun or match up online.

Fall up and jump down through 15 levels filled with double gravity puzzles and discover 8 hidden worlds that will test your new non-Newtonian skills to the maximum.

All levels have their own unique music, composed by Kettel known for his warm melodic electronica.

