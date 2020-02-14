Arcade Spirits Launches May 1 for Switch, PS4 and Xbox One - News

Publisher PQube and developer Fiction Factory Games announced the romantic comedy visual novel, Arcade Spirits, will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on May 1. The game is out now for Windows PC via Steam.

Here is an overview of the game:

Arcade Spirits, a romantic visual novel, follows an alternate timeline set in the year 20XX where the 1983 video game crash never occurred. After a turbulent work history, you are granted employment at the Funplex, a popular arcade, home to a host of unique personalities and customers. Where will this new-found employment take you? Who will you meet along the way? Will you find the romance you’re seeking?

Key Features:

Design your own character from the ground up – pronoun, hairstyle, skin tone, hair color, eye color and more are completely customizable and are reflected throughout the game in both gameplay and artwork!

With roleplaying-based choices, you will be able to grow your personality and relationships in any way you desire; Friendship, Platonic or something more intimate! Work hard and build the relationship you desire with a total of seven romanceable characters!

The Identity Identifier System, or IRIS, can track your relationship statuses with all characters throughout Arcade Spirits as well as your personality traits, from Quirky, Steady, and Kindly, to Gutsy and Basically.

Everything you choose in Arcade Spirits, from your relationships to your personality, your crisis management moments, and a myriad other decision will have an effect on the future of your arcade!

