Quantic Dream Now Going to Self-Publish

Quantic Dream in its 23rd anniversary blog post by CEO and writer David Cage and co-CEO and head of publishing Guillaume de Fondaumière announced they are now in the "position to self-publish."

"This new venture will allow us to make decisions in total independence, and to address the technological and strategic opportunities of next-generation platforms," reads the blog post. "It will also allow us to help other developers, by providing investment and development support, so that they can fully express their talents. We want to support creators of original projects and help them, in turn, to achieve their vision and offer quality, ground-breaking experiences.

"This is more than an evolution — it is a transformation. We are doing this to preserve our freedom and our independence, to continue working on innovative and even more ambitious projects, to address greater challenges, and to create the unexpected. Quantic Dream will never be just another studio. We want to face new horizons, to keep our passion alive, and keep trusting in the idea of making games that are different.





"Everything we have accomplished so far, from our collaboration with David Bowie in 1999 through to our plans for the future, is a reflection of our deeply held convictions. We have remained true to our beliefs, without compromise. This has only been possible because we have an extraordinary and united team of talented people who believe in this vision, and because we have always had an amazing community of gamers who have supported us on our journey. It is thanks to them that we are here today, and thanks to them that, after almost a quarter of a century, we can still dream of making them dream.

"Quantic Dream is evolving, but the studio remains true to its roots. We continue to believe that interactivity can be a means of artistic expression, that passion and sincerity are our best allies in reaching gamers, and that the values of humanism, solidarity, and inclusiveness that we have championed in our games for 23 years are more necessary now than ever before."

Going forward Quantic Dream will be publishing their own games for the first time and possibly publishing games from other developers.

