Sony Reveals PAX East 2020 Lineup

Sony Interactive Entertainment has revealed its lineup of playable games at PAX East 2020, which runs from February 27 to March 1 in Boston. There will be 19 PlayStation 4 games and 6 PlayStation VR games Sony is bringing to PAX East 2020.

Here is the complete lineup of games Sony is bringing to PAX East 2020:

PlayStation 4 Games

Below (Capybara Games)

Cloudpunk (Merge Games / Ion Lands)

Doom Eternal (Bethesda Softworks / id Software)

Dreams (Booth #18003) (Sony Interactive Entertainment / Media Molecule)

Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix)

Genshin Impact (miHoYo)

Haven (The Game Bakers)

The Last of Us Part II (Booth #10047) (Sony Interactive Entertainment / Naughty Dog)

MLB The Show 20 (Sony Interactive Entertainment / SIE San Diego Studio)

Mosaic (Raw Fury / Krillbite Studio)

Moving Out (Team17 / SMG Studio / Devm Games)

Nioh 2 (Sony Interactive Entertainment / Koei Tecmo / Team Ninja)

One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows (Bandai Namco / Spike Chunsoft)

Persona 5 Royal (Atlus)

Predator: Hunting Grounds (Sony Interactive Entertainment / IllFonic)

Remnant: From the Ashes (Perfect World Entertainment / Gunfire Games)

Spelunky 2 (Mossmouth)

Trials of Mana (Square Enix)

Zombie Army 4 (Rebellion)

PlayStation VR Games

Gorn (Devolver Digital / Free Lives)

Marvel’s Iron Man VR (Sony Interactive Entertainment / Camouflaj)

Paper Beast (Pixel Reef)

Pixel Ripped 1995 (Arvore Immersive Games)

The Room VR: A Dark Matter (Fireproof Games)

Space Channel 5 VR: Kinda Funky News Flash! (Grounding, Inc.)

