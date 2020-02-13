Open World Game Cloudpunk Headed to Switch, PS4 and Xbox One - News

Publisher Merge Games and developer Ion Lands announced the story-focused open world game, Cloudpunk, will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, alongside the previously announced Steam version later in 2020.

Here is an overview of the game:

A stunning voxel graphics art style brings the open-world city of Nivalis to life as Cloudpunk delivers a vibrant, futuristic open world to live in and explore. From the underground nightclubs to the gardens in the sky, the title combines exploration with narrative to provide a compelling take on the cyberpunk genre.

Taking inspiration from other story-based titles such as Firewatch and Kentucky Route Zero, Cloudpunk is filled with characters to meet, alongside a multitude of stories to discover as you explore the neon-streaked world which finds inspiration from real places such as Shinjuku in Tokyo, as well as Hong Kong and Seoul.

Your name is Rania. This is your first night working for Cloudpunk, the semi-legal delivery company based in Nivalis. Explore dense, vertical landscapes that reach high into the clouds and deep down through the ocean waves below, as you meet characters ranging from Androids and AI to unscrupulous humans at every level of society.

Get ready to find out that no delivery job is too dangerous, and nobody is faster than a Cloudpunk driver when the game launches on consoles and PC this year!

Key Features:

Explore an immense vertical cyberpunk city with your hovercar and on foot.

Unravel mysteries in a world of corporate conspiracy, hackers and rogue AI through the eyes of Rania.

Meet a diverse range of characters and immerse yourself in their everyday lives.

Your decisions will have a lasting impact on the inhabitants of Nivalis.

Discover hidden places and items unlocking additional stories.

