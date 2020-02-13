Dead or School Launches March 13 for Switch and PS4 - News

Publisher Marvelous Europe announced it will release the hack-and-slash RPG, Dead or School, for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 in North America and Europe on March 13. The game originally released for Windows PC via Steam worldwide in June 2019, and for the Switch and PS4 in Japan in August 2019.

Here is an overview of the game:

Originally released on Steam back in 2018, and previously released in Japan onto the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 in 2019, Dead or School takes place in a post-apocalyptic Tokyo where humans live in isolation underground in fear of the Zombie infestation above ground. After hearing stories of high school life above ground from her grandmother, our protagonist, Hisako, dreams of experiencing this mysterious and energetic lifestyle for herself; wearing her grandmother’s old school uniform Hisako ventures into the zombie-infested Tokyo in order to reclaim the city and go to school.

As part of this adventure for a modern-day high school life, Hisako travels across Tokyo using the subway system with each mission being located at a familiar location in Tokyo. Players will travel through and explore locations such as Shinjuku, Asakusa, Akihabara and Roppongi as they attempt to defeat the zombie infestation overthrowing the city. To aid Hisako’s quest, players will also be able to upgrade Hisako’s weapons and skill sets as well as unlock entirely new weapons that will make sure the dead stay dead.

Key Features:

Explore Tokyo in a fast-paced 2.5D adventure – Take control of Hisako and explore different areas of Tokyo through the underground subway system while defeating hordes of different zombies and huge bosses.

– Take control of Hisako and explore different areas of Tokyo through the underground subway system while defeating hordes of different zombies and huge bosses. Slice and Shoot to Salvation – Engage enemies with close-range sword attacks and long-range weapon attacks which can be combined to create deadly combination attacks on the undead army roaming the city.

– Engage enemies with close-range sword attacks and long-range weapon attacks which can be combined to create deadly combination attacks on the undead army roaming the city. Upgrade and Customize your loadout – Enhance Hisako’s abilities using money and experience gained during combat with new weapons and skills.

– Enhance Hisako’s abilities using money and experience gained during combat with new weapons and skills. Animated cut-scenes with Japanese voice-over – Enjoy cinematic animated cut-scenes with full Japanese voice over.

