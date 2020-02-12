Quantcast
Xbox Teases Collaboration With Jordan

by William D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 315 Views

The official Xbox Twitter account has teased a collaboration with the Jordan brand. The tweet reads "Get ready to redefine the game" and features the Xbox logo next to the Jordan logo. The full unveiling will be done tomorrow on Thursday, February 13.

We don't know yet what the collaboration will be for. Some possibilities is an Jordan branded Xbox One or Xbox branded Jordan shoes. 

2 Comments

Mr Puggsly
Mr Puggsly (4 hours ago)

There is a rumor MS is going to make a sequel to the SNES classic Michael Jordan: Chaos in the Windy City. They bought Obsidian to handle it.

  • +2
SanAndreasX
SanAndreasX (3 hours ago)

So, an AAA version of Barkley: Shut Up and Jam Gaiden?

  • 0