Xbox Teases Collaboration With Jordan - News

by, posted 4 hours ago

The official Xbox Twitter account has teased a collaboration with the Jordan brand. The tweet reads "Get ready to redefine the game" and features the Xbox logo next to the Jordan logo. The full unveiling will be done tomorrow on Thursday, February 13.

We don't know yet what the collaboration will be for. Some possibilities is an Jordan branded Xbox One or Xbox branded Jordan shoes.

Get ready to redefine the game. pic.twitter.com/HabcLytg9g — Xbox (@Xbox) February 11, 2020

Stay tuned to VGChartz for news on the Xbox and Jordan reveal tomorrow.

