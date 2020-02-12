Geoff Keighley to Skip E3 2020 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 515 Views
The producer, creator and host of The Game Awards Geoff Keighley announced via Twitter he will be skipping E3 2020 entirely. That means he will not produce E3 Coliseum or attend it himself.
Read a message from Geoff Keighley below:
For the past 25 years, I have attended every Electronic Entertainment Expo. Covering, hosting, and sharing E3 has always been a highlight of my year, not to mention a defining part of my career.
I’ve debated what to say about E3 2020. While I want to support the developers who will showcase their work, I also need to be open and honest with you, the fans, about precisely what to expect from me.
I have made the difficult decision to decline to produce E3 Coliseum. For the first time in 25 years, I will not be participating in E3.
I look forward to supporting the industry in other ways and at other events in the future.
I wanted to share some important news about my plans around E3 2020. pic.twitter.com/EhrreKV9oR— Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) February 12, 2020
14 Comments
Is this...news that a reporter will skip E3...?
I will also not be at E3 this year.
Were you there the last 25 years? If so I'm impressed.
E3 is officially dead without The Pepsico Pontiff.
VGChartz really needs a. laugh react sometimes.
Something drastic is clearly changing this year, apparently for the worse. Either that or this is some kind of elaborate prank everyone's pulling.
Makes sense. It offen feels like he's a Sony employee and Sony isn't there either
He seems more like a Kojima groupie than anything, and I guess there's nothing from Kojima this year.
