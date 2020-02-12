Geoff Keighley to Skip E3 2020

/ 515 Views

The producer, creator and host of The Game Awards Geoff Keighley announced via Twitter he will be skipping E3 2020 entirely. That means he will not produce E3 Coliseum or attend it himself.

Read a message from Geoff Keighley below:

For the past 25 years, I have attended every Electronic Entertainment Expo. Covering, hosting, and sharing E3 has always been a highlight of my year, not to mention a defining part of my career.

I’ve debated what to say about E3 2020. While I want to support the developers who will showcase their work, I also need to be open and honest with you, the fans, about precisely what to expect from me.

I have made the difficult decision to decline to produce E3 Coliseum. For the first time in 25 years, I will not be participating in E3.

I look forward to supporting the industry in other ways and at other events in the future.