The Wonderful 101: Remastered Will be Playable at PAX East Later This Month - News

/ 255 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Developer Platinum Games announced it will bring a playable demo of The Wonderful 101: Remastered for the Nintendo Switch to PAX East 2020. The convention runs from February 27 to March 1 in Boston.

The developer will host a panel at PAX East 2020 on February 29 at 2pm called 101 Things You Didn’t Know About Platinum Games. The panel will feature Atsushi Inaba and Hideki Kamiya from Platinum Games. They will discuss how "how they united, where they’re going, and what they have in store for the future."

The Wonderful 101: Remastered will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC via Steam in April.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles