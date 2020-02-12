Quantcast
Sony Releases PlayStation Valentine's Day Trailer - VGChartz
Sony Releases PlayStation Valentine's Day Trailer

Sony Releases PlayStation Valentine's Day Trailer - News

by William D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 409 Views

Sony Interactive Entertainment has released a new trailer for the PlayStation for Valentin's Day, which takes place this Friday, February 14.

The trailer is called Feel the Power of PlayStation. The trailer has a link to the official PlayStation 4 Pro website. The trailer itself in live action and features a group of soldiers that discover a room of hearts hooked up to PlayStation 4 consoles. 

View the trailer below:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


More Articles

8 Comments

Zenos
Zenos (3 hours ago)

Are they implying that the consoles are bleeding people dry? I wonder what the marketing team were thinking with this one.

  • +4
method114
method114 (29 minutes ago)

Seems to me they are implying that our hearts keep the company running.

  • 0
deskpro2k3
deskpro2k3 (2 hours ago)

Dont worry it's just the power of PlayStation.

  • +1
Chicho
Chicho (12 minutes ago)

They are filming a new matrix movie so good timing

  • 0
Darwinianevolution
Darwinianevolution (39 minutes ago)

Is this the new Hideo Kojima game?

  • 0
Radek
Radek (3 hours ago)

Now that's a creepy commercial

  • 0
DonFerrari
DonFerrari (3 hours ago)

Seems more like a Haloween one.

  • -1
DonFerrari
DonFerrari (3 hours ago)

I accept games as gift.

  • -1