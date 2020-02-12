Sony Releases PlayStation Valentine's Day Trailer - News

/ 409 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment has released a new trailer for the PlayStation for Valentin's Day, which takes place this Friday, February 14.

The trailer is called Feel the Power of PlayStation. The trailer has a link to the official PlayStation 4 Pro website. The trailer itself in live action and features a group of soldiers that discover a room of hearts hooked up to PlayStation 4 consoles.

View the trailer below:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles