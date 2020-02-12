Bless Unleashed Launches March 12 for Xbox One - News

Publisher Bandai Namco and developer Round 8 Studio of Neowiz announced the massively multiplayer online action RPG, Bless Unleashed, will launch for the Xbox One on March 12.

Here is an overview of the different versions of the game available for purchase:

Deluxe ($19.99)

Seven-day head start

Founder’s title – Receive exclusive Pyreborn title

Exclusive mount – Cruise on an Ivory Unicorn

Seven-day valor perks – Receive Lumena and in-game buffs

Exalted ($39.99)

10-day head start

Founder’s title – Receive exclusive Pyreborn title

Exclusive mount – Cruise on an Ivory Unicorn

30-day valor perks – Receive Lumena and in-game buffs

Gilded Enforcer costume – Shine with this rare costume

Exclusive rare mount – Lead the charge on a Rhino

1,000 Lumena – Used for the in-game cash shop

One additional character slot – Unlock an extra character slot

Ultimate ($79.99)

15-day head start

Founder’s title – Receive exclusive Pyreborn title

Exclusive mount – Cruise on an Ivory Unicorn

90-day valor perks – Receive Lumena and in-game buffs

Gilded Enforcer costume – Shine with this rare costume

Exclusive rare mount – Lead the charge on a Rhino

2,000 Lumena – Used for the in-game cash shop

Two additional character slot – Unlock two extra character slots

Crimson weapon set – Five exclusive weapon skins

Exclusive legendary mount – Trailblaze with fire and fury

Legendary Crimson Slayer – Slay with this costume

Here is an overview of the game:

Bless Unleashed takes place in an untamed world with a rich backstory created with hardcore massively multiplayer online game players in mind. With deep combo-driven mechanics, player customization, and cooperative (Player-versus-Enemy) and competitive (Player-versus-Player) multiplayer, there is an endless amount of content and gameplay possibilities to keep players engaged. Developed using Unreal Engine 4, Bless Unleashed brings unparalleled visuals to a fully realized fantasy world, offering one of the most stunning massively multiplayer online RPGs produced for console players. Players adventure across an open persistent world where mythical beasts roam the land and player vs. player battles can erupt over disputed areas at any time.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

