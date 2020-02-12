Stardew Valley Creator Working on Two Spin-Off Titles - News

Stardew Valley creator Eric Barone, know on Twitter under the handle ConcernedApe, has revealed in answer to a fan question that he's working on two new games based within the Stardew Valley universe. They're not sequels, but rather spin-offs.

Yes, I'm actually working on a couple of new projects. One takes place in the world of Stardew Valley, but is not a farming game. The other, I'm not 100% sure about the world yet, but it will tie into Stardew Valley in some way — ConcernedApe (@ConcernedApe) February 11, 2020

In follow-up Tweets he warns fans not to get too excited just yet, however, saying that he wants to make whatever comes naturally to him, without any pressure or expectation that it'll become an indie hit.

In related news, Stardew Valley recently passed the 10 million mark.

