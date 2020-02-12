Division 2 Expansion Announced, UbiStore Sale Discounts Base Game to $3 - News

/ 433 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Ubisoft has announced an expansion for The Division 2, called the Warlords of New York. View the debut trailer for the expansion below:

"Warlords of New York is the new narrative expansion to The Division Franchise. Aaron Keener, a former Division Agent turned Rogue, has taken control of Lower Manhattan. The hunt is on and Keener must be stopped. Face new threats and an old enemy: Aaron Keener, a former Division Agent turned rogue from the first The Division game. Armed with a new strain of the virus that crippled the world, Keener has taken control of Lower Manhattan with the help of his close guard of dangerous Rogue Agents. The only way to stop a city-wide bio-attack is to stop Keener. Agent, the hunt is on! Jump right into a transformed New York! Completely altered by a devastating hurricane, explore the Open World of Lower Manhattan composed of 4 new playable areas: Two Bridges, Civic Center, Battery Park and Financial District. Embark on an epic manhunt across New York to stop your nemesis!"

To accompany the announcement, Ubisoft has launched a sale for The Division 2 on its storefront. The base game is now just $2.99 and you can also pre-purchase the expansion for $29.99. The sale runs through to March 2nd, at which point the price of the base game will be raised to $9.99.

Purchasing the game through this link will also help support the VGChartz writing team.



More Articles