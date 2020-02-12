People Can Fly's Outriders Adds PS5 & XSX Versions, Coming Holiday 2020 - News

People Can Fly (Painkiller, Bulletstorm, Gears of War series) has announced that its upcoming sci-fi RPG shooter Outriders will be launching this holiday season, and will be available on PS5 and Xbox Series X, as well as PS4, XOne, and PC.

A full gameplay reveal stream for the game will take place on February 13th at 12pm PST/3pm EST. You can watch it over on Square Enix's Twitch channel.

Square Enix describes the game as a 'co-op RPG shooter for a new generation':

"Outriders is an RPG shooter set in an original, dark and desperate sci-fi universe. As mankind bleeds out in the trenches of Enoch, you’ll create your own Outrider and embark on a journey across a hostile planet. With rich storytelling spanning a diverse world, you’ll leave behind the slums and shanty towns of the First City and traverse forests, mountains and deserts in pursuit of a mysterious signal. Combining intense gunplay with violent powers, along with an arsenal of increasingly twisted weaponry and gear-sets, Outriders offers countless hours of gameplay from one of the finest shooter studios in the industry."

