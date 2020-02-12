Quantcast
People Can Fly's Outriders Adds PS5 & XSX Versions, Coming Holiday 2020

by Craig Snow , posted 7 hours ago / 458 Views

People Can Fly (Painkiller, Bulletstorm, Gears of War series) has announced that its upcoming sci-fi RPG shooter Outriders will be launching this holiday season, and will be available on PS5 and Xbox Series X, as well as PS4, XOne, and PC.

A full gameplay reveal stream for the game will take place on February 13th at 12pm PST/3pm EST. You can watch it over on Square Enix's Twitch channel.

Square Enix describes the game as a 'co-op RPG shooter for a new generation':

"Outriders is an RPG shooter set in an original, dark and desperate sci-fi universe. As mankind bleeds out in the trenches of Enoch, you’ll create your own Outrider and embark on a journey across a hostile planet. With rich storytelling spanning a diverse world, you’ll leave behind the slums and shanty towns of the First City and traverse forests, mountains and deserts in pursuit of a mysterious signal. Combining intense gunplay with violent powers, along with an arsenal of increasingly twisted weaponry and gear-sets, Outriders offers countless hours of gameplay from one of the finest shooter studios in the industry."


5 Comments

The Fury
The Fury (2 hours ago)

Hope this isn't Destiny esque, I have no desire to do mindless go to Point A and shoot the thing missions with no real plot or urgency. Anthem tried this and failed miserably (you know it's not even a year old yet).

Random_Matt
Random_Matt (4 hours ago)

Loved bulletstorm, hope this turns out as good.

Mr Puggsly
Mr Puggsly (6 hours ago)

I hope developers give us 8th and 9th gen versions in a single purchase of cross gen games. But I imagine some will argue we need cross gen sales kept separate so generation lines don't get blurred.

Otter
Otter (5 hours ago)

If you buy the current gen version, it would be forward compatible on next gen systems. I think that's the best chance of getting 2 versions in one.



HollyGamer
HollyGamer (2 hours ago)

They already have , it called backward compatibility . It's not Rocket science .

