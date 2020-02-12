Borderlands 3 Valentine's Seasonal Event - Broken Hearts - Announced - News

/ 353 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

Gearbox has announced a Valentine's Day seasonal event for Borderlands 3. The Broken Hearts event will consist of a free timed mode available to all Borderlands 3 players. It will cause enemies in the game to become lovesick and have hearts floating around them. Shoot these hearts to trigger special effects or loot drops, including exclusive legendary weapons. The more you shoot, the better the rewards.

The event will last a week - from February 13th to February 20th - and can be turned off in the main menu if you don't want to take part.

At the same time Gearbox revealed its 'developer roadmap'. In the coming weeks the game will receive numerous updates, bringing with them an increase to the level cap from 50 to 53, UI improvements, the ability to skip cut-scenes, Mayhem 2.0, and more.

More Articles