Cliff Bleszinski’s Studio Almost Made New Alien FPS With Newt as Main Protagonist

by Craig Snow , posted 5 hours ago / 411 Views

Cliff Bleszinski has revealed on Twitter that his former game studio - Boss Key Productions - had been in talks with Fox to develop a new Alien title.

When Fox was purchased by Disney this led to the concept being shelved, but prior to that Boss Key Productions had managed to lay out the basic concept of the title. Namely, the player would take on the role of a grown-up Newt in an Earth-based shooter. Newt would be guided by Ripley and aided by a Bishop-esque robot called Casey.


