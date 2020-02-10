Sony Purchased Insomniac Games for $229 Million - NewsCraig Snow , posted 5 hours ago / 700 Views
A filing made yesterday with the US Securities and Exchange Commission has revealed that Sony's acquisition of Insomniac Games last August cost the company ¥24,895 million, or $229 million.
The acquisition didn't come as a huge surprise, following in the wake of the massive success of PS4 exclusive Marvel's Spider-Man, which sold over 13 million copies in just one year. It caps off more than 20 years of collaboration between the two firms, most notably with the PlayStation-exclusive Ratchet & Clank series.
Insomniac Games' founder and CEO Ted Price said at the time that "joining the WWS family gives Insomniac even greater opportunities to achieve our studio vision of making positive and lasting impressions on people’s lives."
Thanks, GamesIndustry.
8 Comments
I would have figured that the amount would have been higher, but I'm glad they are under the umbrella of a first party though.
Surprised Sony didn't buy Insonmiac years ago along with Naughty Dog.
Apparently Sony did try and have tried multiple times but Insomniac kept declining, because they wanted to stay independent. But I guess they knew they couldn't stay afloat without their sugar daddy.
That's pretty cheap. A good buy for the price. I wonder why they were that cheap especially after the success of Spider man.
That's impressive considering this is a studio that seemingly couldn't fund its own games and owned no major IPs. I guess they got some notable tech stuff like engines and Sunset Overdrive. MS paid like $500 million for Rare but that came with a bunch of IPs and a large collection of games.
Well its easy. MS paid for the IPs Sony paid for the talent. This pretty much sums up one of the biggest differences between the two.
Sony easily got the better deal of the two. Rare's IPs didn't turn out to be worth that much, and the Stampers are long gone, but Insomniac has some serious talent.
