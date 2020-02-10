Sony Purchased Insomniac Games for $229 Million - News

/ 700 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

A filing made yesterday with the US Securities and Exchange Commission has revealed that Sony's acquisition of Insomniac Games last August cost the company ¥24,895 million, or $229 million.

The acquisition didn't come as a huge surprise, following in the wake of the massive success of PS4 exclusive Marvel's Spider-Man, which sold over 13 million copies in just one year. It caps off more than 20 years of collaboration between the two firms, most notably with the PlayStation-exclusive Ratchet & Clank series.

Insomniac Games' founder and CEO Ted Price said at the time that "joining the WWS family gives Insomniac even greater opportunities to achieve our studio vision of making positive and lasting impressions on people’s lives."

Thanks, GamesIndustry.

More Articles